Nora Fatehi will make you fall in love with her beauty in pink chikankari saree: Pic inside

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi has created an indelible mark on the film industry with her breathtaking moves in innumerable hit songs. However, it would be unjustifiable to not look at her incredible sartorial moments too. The star's wardrobe has a range of choices, varying from bespoke ethnic looks to sizzling red-carpet-worthy dresses and casual attires.

Nora recently starred in a photoshoot for which she draped herself in an exquisite chikankari saree and made netizens fall in love with her beauty. The star's look in traditional attires have been creating quite a buzz this past week, and this ethereal six yards seems to be the latest addition to the list.

The saree is by ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Nora's photo was also shared by their official Instagram page, with the caption, "Nora Fatehi exudes romance in a blush pink chikankari saree, accented with sequins, stones and pearls. An elegant, floral cross-stitch border completes the saree, which is paired with an incut blouse."

Take a look:

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi is a 21st-century bohemian bride in hand-embroidered lehenga

The Bhuj: The Pride of India actor chose a blush pink chikankari saree that came embroidered in detailed chikan work all over the six yards in soothing pink and white shades. The drape also featured sequin embellishments, borders replete with pink, green, yellow embroidery, and pearl white beads.

Nora teamed the saree with a sleeveless round neck blouse featuring floral chikan embroidery matching the borders of the pallu and sequins. She styled the heavy drape with minimal jewels, allowing it to be the centre of attention. A pair of emerald drop beaded earrings completed the look.

Side parted curly locks left open in an elegant style, blushed cheeks, mauve lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, shimmery eye shadow, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam picks.

Here's a look at some of the previous Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attires Nora donned:

Meanwhile, Nora was last seen in the music video Kusu Kusu from the recently-released film Satyameva Jayate 2. It stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles and hit the theatres on November 26.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON