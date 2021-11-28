Nora Fatehi is a 21st-century bohemian bride in hand-embroidered lehenga for new pic: See here

Actor Nora Fatehi and her collaborations with ace-couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have always been timeless and eclectic. The diva's past ethnic looks designed by them is proof enough of the same. Recently, Nora channelled her inner warrior princess in a creation by the designers. Now, she is turning into a stunning 21st-century bohemian bride dressed in another hand-embroidered lehenga set.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla took to their official Instagram handle on late Saturday evening to post a photo of Nora wearing a heavily embroidered lehenga set. The couture creation featured a quirky blouse and matching lehenga replete with eclectic motifs.

Sharing the picture on their Instagram page, the designer duo captioned it, "21st Century Bohemia. Unleash your artistic soul in couture by #abujanisandeepkhosla. Nora Fatehi wears a black tulle Greta blouse, boldly hand-embroidered in eclectic motifs using multicolour bugle beads, silk yarns and sequins. Paired with an extravagant, tiered ajrak skirt featuring multicolour sequin mandalas, to create a deeply soulful, mystical beauty."

Nora's lehenga set featured a round neck choli replete with reflective gold sequins on the neckline. Hand-embroidered motifs done with multicolour bugle beads, silk yarns and sequins, sheer long sleeves embroidered with gota detailings, and tassel-adorned front completed the details done on the blouse.

The Dilbar Girl paired it with an extravagant, tiered ajrak skirt featuring multicoloured sequin mandalas, embellished tassel tie on the side, and a flowy silhouette. Nora elevated the contemporary look by ditching all accessories and letting the outfit shine.

The 29-year-old left her locks open in a side parting styled with defined soft curls. Bold kohl-adorned eyes with sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, wine red lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and shimmery eye shadow completed the beauty picks.

