Nora Fatehi makes fans go weak in the knees with airport look in floral cropped blouse and bodycon skirt: See videos

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi makes her fans go crazy not just with her breathtaking moves on the dance floor but with her impeccable fashion choices. The star, known for never shying away from experimenting with her sartorial preferences, has a steal-worthy wardrobe collection full of head-turning pieces. Her airport looks cause the most buzz on the internet, and even her latest look at the Mumbai airport backs our claim. The paparazzi captured the Dilbar Girl arriving at the airport dressed in a floral co-ord cropped top and bodycon skirt set. Her jet-set look made fans go weak in the knees.

On Tuesday, shutterbugs clicked Nora Fatehi arriving at the Mumbai airport. The star made an appearance in a glamorous jet-set look that made heads turn with its sultry elegance. She slipped into a floral printed co-ord crop blouse and skirt set from the shelves of Dolce & Gabbana teamed with killer high heels from Christian Louboutin and a Dior handbag. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi serves a killer airport look in mint green dress worth ₹32k)

The Dolce & Gabbana ensemble comes replete with floral patterns in the ivory, peach and green hues done on a black backdrop. The outfit features a black blouse with strapped sleeves, a plunging V neckline and back, a fitted bodice, and a short hem length giving a hint of Nora's midriff.

Nora teamed the crop top with a matching black skirt decorated with the same floral design. It features a high-rise waistline, midi-length hem, and a bodycon fitting accentuating the star's curves.

Nora accessorised the co-ord ensemble with minimal accessories to allow her outfit to be the star attraction of her airport look. She chose a gold chain-link choker necklace, tinted cat-eye sunglasses, dainty stone-adorned ear studs, and shiny black high heels. A patterned top handle mini bag from Christian Dior rounded it all off.

In the end, Nora chose her signature nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and side-parted open tresses styled in soft curls for the finishing touches.

What do you think of Nora's airport look?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON