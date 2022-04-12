Nora Fatehi in elegant blue gown has a blast with Neetu Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors set: Watch videos and pics

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi has been serving back-to-back stunning fashion moments after joining the reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors as one of the judges with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. The star's pictures and videos from the sets have gone viral on social media, and fans loved her voguish sartorial choices. The latest clip of Nora, dressed in a show-stopping blue gown, shows her having a blast with her fellow judges and host Karan Kundrra. Nora's fan pages also shared several other snippets from the reality TV show sets. Scroll ahead to take a peek.

On Monday, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing with Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and host Karan Kundrra. She captioned the post, "Such a VIBE love being on set with my favourites." The trio danced to Nora's song Ek Toh Kum Zindagani and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi looks ready to slay in white mini dress for Dance Deewane Juniors)

Watch Nora's post here:

Nora chose a blue crepe gown featuring a square neckline with a plunging V slit in the middle. It also comes with gold-tone statement chained straps holding the dress together, a fitted bodice, a bodycon silhouette accentuating Nora's curves, a back zip closure, and a floor-sweeping train creating a flattering mermaid fall.

The ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label Rebecca Vallance. The dress is from their New Arrivals collection.

Nora wore the ensemble with minimal accessories creating an elegant aesthetic for her glam look. She chose peep-toe strappy high heels, rings, and gold oval earrings - from the luxury label Chanel.

In the end, Nora went for side-parted open locks styled in well-defined curls, berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Dance Deewane Juniors marks Neetu Kapoor's debut on TV. Neetu Kapoor with Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji will host the dance reality show together, and Karan Kundrra will be playing the host.