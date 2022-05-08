Nora Fatehi cuts a sultry silhouette in shimmering nude gown worth 2 lakh for jaw-dropping photoshoot: See pics

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. The Dilbar Girl never shies away from experimenting when it comes to fashion. Her wardrobe is full of standout pieces that demand attention with their jaw-dropping looks. From heavily-embellished kaftan gowns to summer-ready traditional sets, Nora's collection is one to die for. Even her latest look in a shimmery nude dress for a reality TV show garnered much praise online and will also leave you swooning. She even posted pictures on Instagram and set the internet on fire.

Nora kickstarted the weekend by dropping pictures from her latest photoshoot that showed the star in a heavily-embellished nude gown. The star wore the dress for an episode of Dance Deewane Juniors where she even danced with Ranveer Singh. She shared photos in the outfit and captioned them, "Upgrade you." The ensemble is from the shelves of designer Yousef Al Jasmi's clothing label. Scroll ahead to see Nora's post. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi sets ethnic goals in green kurti and sharara for Eid celebrations)

Coming to Nora's Yousef Al Jasmi dress, the ensemble comes adorned with white shimmering embellishments done on a nude backdrop creating a sultry see-through effect. The gown features a raised neckline, full sleeves shimmering beaded embellishments adorned all over the ensemble in various geometric patterns, and a sequinned belt.

Moreover, the figure-sculpting silhouette of the gown accentuating Nora's frame added a sultry effect to the ensemble. If you wish to include this look in your wardrobe, it is currently available on Yousef Al Jasmi's website. It is worth ₹2,69,343 (USD 3,500).

Price of the dress Nora Fatehi wore for Dance Deewane Juniors. (yousefaljasmi.net)

To accessorise the white and nude dress, Nora went with minimal accessories to allow her gown to be the highlight. She opted for embellished rings, silver pointed high heels and diamond ear studs.

In the end, Nora chose side parted open tresses, bold red lip shade, shimmering silver eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Nora is currently seen as a judge on the reality dance TV show Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.