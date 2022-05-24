Nora Fatehi cuts a flattering silhouette in orange bodycon dress for Dance Deewane Juniors shoot: Pics, video inside

When it comes to fashion, Nora Fatehi has established herself as one of the most stylish divas in Bollywood. The dance-turned-actor has given back-to-back fashion hits, whether she is walking the red carpet at an event or travelling around the world or even when she is working. Moreover, she never shies away from experimenting with different styles. However, her steal-worthy collection of figure-hugging silhouette ensembles takes the topmost position in her closet. Case in point: Nora's latest look in an orange bodycon dress to shoot for an episode of Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.

On Monday, Nora Fatehi with Neetu Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai to shoot an episode of the reality TV show Dance Deewani Juniors. Paparazzi clicked Nora outside the shoot venue, where she posed for the cameras. The star cut a flattering silhouette in her orange bodycon dress. Scroll ahead to check out Nora's look. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi debuts bangs for smoking hot photoshoot in black crop top and see-through leggings with OTT hat: See here)

Nora Fatehi on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora's orange bodycon dress comes in a figure-flattering silhouette highlighting the star's enviable curves. The sleeveless ensemble also features a strapped halter neckline, backless detail, a plunging U neckline, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side topped with a ruched element, and maxi length hem.

Nora Fatehi cuts a flattering silhouette in an orange bodycon dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora's glamorous ensemble is a perfect pick for a night out with your friends or enjoying a cosy dinner date with your bae. Additionally, the 30-year-old upped the chic quotient by choosing gold-toned accessories. She went for a chunky gold necklace, gold half-hoop earrings, chunky stacked bracelets, embellished rings, and metallic gold pointed high heels.

In the end, Nora chose to complete her glam picks with side-parted open tresses styled in soft waves, shimmery gold-toned eye shadow, her signature blush pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin and lightly blushed cheeks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora is a judge on the reality dance TV show Dance Deewane Juniors. Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji are also judges on the show.

What do you think of Nora's look?