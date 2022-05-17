Nora Fatehi debuts bangs for smoking hot photoshoot in black crop top and see-through leggings with OTT hat: See here

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi has made an indelible mark when it comes to her fashion choices. The star is known for slaying sartorial trends with much ease while adding her own charm to the ensembles. And in case you have any doubts, the Dilbar Girl's latest photoshoot will prove the same to you. Nora recently slipped into a sheer crop top and see-through leggings for a smoking hot photoshoot. Her edgy style and the jaw-dropping ensemble gained the praise from netizens and will also make your heart skip a beat.

On Monday evening, Nora took to Instagram to post a photo of herself from a recent photoshoot and captioned it, "Next...[bomb emoji]." The actor chose a black super cropped top and teamed it with see-through leggings from the shelves of iconic fashion house Mugler. Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani styled Nora's look for the shoot. Scroll ahead to check it out. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi sets ethnic goals in green kurti and sharara for Eid celebrations)

Coming to the design details, Nora's ensemble comes in an all-black shade. She wore a sleeveless super cropped top featuring a plunging neckline, cut-out details on the front, bodycon silhouette, sheer tulle layering on the waist, corseted bodice and black piping on the hem. The short length of the ensemble also flaunted Nora's toned midriff.

Nora teamed the top with a pair of see-through leggings featuring strategically placed black lining all over and sheer tulle panelling revealing the star's long legs. Additionally, the figure-hugging fitting of the ensemble flaunted the actor's enviable curves.

Nora accessorised her minimal yet striking ensemble with an OTT (over the top) hat from the shelves of the label, Tann-ed. The larger-than-life hat makes for a cool summer accessory if you feel like going all out for your next beach vacation. A pair of black leather opera gloves and strappy black high heels rounded off the smoking hot get-up.

In the end, Nora went for bold red lips, winged eyeliner, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter to complete the glam picks. The star also debuted cute bangs styled with open tresses for the stunning ensemble.

What do you think of Nora's look?