Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit slay the glam game in two gorgeous ensembles for shoot in Mumbai: See pics, videos

Actors Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit stepped out in Mumbai today, dressed in two contrasting ensembles. While Madhuri wore a gorgeous pink saree, Nora chose a red-carpet-worthy gold gown. The paparazzi clicked the two stars arriving on the sets of the upcoming reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Though the two divas opted for very different styles for their look, we loved both their ensembles.

On Friday, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit were clicked on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which is set to return for its season 10 after a long hiatus. Madhuri draped herself in a pink embellished saree, and Nora looked stunning in a gold floor-sweeping gown for the occasion. While Madhuri's look is perfect for attending low-key festivities at home, Nora's gown could be a stunning look for your best friend's wedding cocktail party. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi in yellow thigh-slit slip dress will steal away all your monsoon fashion blues, we love it. All pics)

Nora Fatehi on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora's golden bronze gown, which she wore for the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa shoot, comes with no sleeves. It features a plunging V neckline, metallic sequins embellished in abstract lines all over the ensemble, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating Nora's curves, and a floor-sweeping long train on the back.

Nora styled the maximalist gown with minimal accessories, including a sleek embellished bracelet and strappy gold high heels. A centre-parted open hairdo with wavy ends, shimmery eye shadow, berry-toned lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and a matte base completed the glam picks.

As for Madhuri, the star proved why she is called the timeless beauty in the gorgeous saree. The actor wore an ombré pink six yards and matching sleeveless blouse featuring sequinned embellishments and embroidered patti borders. She wore the drape in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from the shoulder.

Madhuri Dixit on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri glammed up the traditional outfit with silver earrings, a matching bracelet, a ring, and high heels. In the end, Madhuri chose mauve lip shade, side-parted open wavy tresses, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and dewy skin for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will judge the upcoming reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, season 10. Filmmaker Karan Johar will also be a part of the show with the two divas.