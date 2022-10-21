Vidya Balan is ready for Diwali in this silk saree and it will inspire you to steal your mother's six yards: All pics

Bollywood celebrities have already kickstarted their Diwali celebrations with grand parties. While designer Manish Malhotra, actors Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana threw star-studded parties at their residences, Vidya Balan had a lowkey celebration at her home. The star also shared pictures from the puja ceremony on Instagram and won our hearts with her elegant look in a silk saree. The gorgeous drape will motivate you to steal your mother's six yards this Diwali and style it in a trendy fashion for attending Diwali parties with friends or lowkey pujas at home.

Vidya Balan looks gorgeous in a silk saree

Vidya Balan is rightfully known as the queen of six yards. Her love for exquisite drapes gets showcased through her large collection of Kanjeevaram silks, stunning handlooms, statement pieces, and more. Though the star often experiments with her style statement, no silhouette can beat her love for sarees. And the festive season seems to be the ideal occasion for you to draw some inspiration from the actor. Vidya's latest photoshoot in a silk saree could be a perfect place to start. She shared her photos in the ensemble with the caption, "Gearing up for the festive season, candids and khushiyaan." (Also Read: Vidya Balan's unique silk saree with sleeve isn't like any you have seen before)

Vidya Balan's Kanjeevaram silk saree comes in an exquisite sheen green shade adorned with broad gold patti borders and a pink and gold embroidered pallu featuring tassels. She wore the six yards in traditional draping style, letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulder.

Vidya completed her traditional look with a matching pink and gold-coloured silk blouse featuring half-length sleeves, a wide U neckline, and a dori tie and cut-out on the back. For accessories, she wore multi-coloured bangles in one hand, a gold chain and necklace, and matching earrings.

Lastly, Vidya tied her tresses in a sleek centre-parted bun adorned with sindoor and white gajra, and for the glam picks, she went with a mauve lip shade, black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, blushed cheeks, glowing skin and darkened eyebrows.

If you plan on wearing a silk saree just like Vidya Balan for the Diwali festivities, you can glam things up by wearing a belt on the waist, leaving your tresses open and going for bold glam picks.