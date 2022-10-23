Suhana Khan's mom Gauri Khan draped her gold saree for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, Ananya Panday can't stop gushing

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was among a host of celebrities who attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash at his residence. Suhana attended the occasion alongside the who's who of the entertainment industry. The guest list included stars like Karan Johar, BFF Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and more celebrities. Suhana wore a gold embellished saree from Manish Malhotra's label for the occasion, and her latest post reveals that her mom draped the gorgeous number. Yes, you read that right.

Suhana Khan's mom Gauri Khan drapes her saree

This week, several celebrities hosted grand Diwali parties at their residences in Mumbai. Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra also threw a party. Several stars attended the occasion dressed in clothes from his label, including Suhana Khan. And on Saturday, she took to Instagram to drop pictures of herself in the shimmering six yards she wore. Suhana's mom and Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri Khan, draped the embellished number elegantly on her daughter. Suhana revealed the same during an adorable conversation with her dad in the comments. First, take a look at Suhana's pictures below. (Also Read: Suhana Khan in a figure-hugging dress keeps her airport look stylish and comfy)

Shah Rukh Khan and BFF Ananya Panday can't stop gushing

After Suhana posted the photos, netizens flooded the comments section with compliments. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time...so elegant and graceful (did you tie the saree urself??!!)." To which Suhana replied, "@iamsrk love youuu. uhh no @gaurikhan did it for me."

Gauri Khan commented, "Sarees are so timeless." Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "You're just too good to be trueeeeee," and "Can't take my eyes offff youuu." Masaba Gupta and Shweta Bachchan also praised Suhana's traditional avatar and said, "Beauty," and "Gorgeous."

Watch Suhana Khan at Manish Malhotra's party:

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan's golden saree has shimmering diamantes and decorated gota patti borders. She wore it with a strappy embellished blouse in the same shade. Lastly, a messy bun, emerald earrings, glam makeup, and high heels gave the finishing touch to her look.

Suhana Khan will soon make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. It will also star Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot and Agastya Nanda.