Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gets clicked at the airport in fitted crop top and cargo pants. Video inside

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, stepped out of her home today to reach the Mumbai airport. The paparazzi clicked Suhana arriving at the airport and shared the snippets on social media. Suhana chose a comfy fitted crop top and cargo pants set to catch a flight out of the bay, nailing jet-set fashion like a total queen. Her airport style mixed comfort and chic glam effortlessly, showing fans that she is the next Gen-Z fashion icon to look out for. (Also Read | Suhana Khan makes a strong case for comfy airport fashion in a sweatshirt and boyfriend jeans: Watch video)

Suhana Khan gets clicked at the airport

On Thursday, the paparazzi spotted Suhana Khan outside the Mumbai airport. The video shows Suhana dressed in a dark grey top featuring a round neckline, full-length sleeves, bodycon fitting and a cropped midriff-baring hem length. She styled the blouse with light grey cargo pants that come with a mid-rise waist, side pockets, fit and flared silhouette, and ankle-length hem. The star's ensemble can easily be a part of your everyday wardrobe or picks for long-haul flights. Check out Suhana's outfit below and find how she styled the airport look.

Suhana styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including black and white high-top front lace sneakers, dainty earrings, a sleek silver chain with half moon pendant, and a grey and olive green-coloured backpack from Chanel.

In the end, Suhana chose glossy nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, light mascara on the lashes and on-fleek brows. Centre-parted open shoulder-length wavy locks rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She will be playing the role of Veronica in the film, which would also mark the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and late actor Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor. The film is slated to be released on Netflix this year and stars Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Aditi Dot, and Mihir Ahuja, among others.