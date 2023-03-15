Ananya Panday and cousin Alanna Panday's unique bralettes for Mehendi ceremony should inspire your summer wedding look

Bralettes are the biggest rage in the fashion scene right now. Whether you wear pants, skirts, shorts or even lehengas, the stylish and sexy bralette can be paired with any look. One can even make a jaw-dropping fashion statement by opting for an intricately designed voguish bralette like Ananya Panday and her cousin, Alanna Panday. Alanna, who is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé Ivor McCray, hosted her Mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. The theme for the pre-wedding function was floral and spring. Alanna and Ananya nailed it with beauteous looks. However, it was their bralettes that stole the show. Keep scrolling to find all the details.

Ananya Panday and Alanna Panday's gorgeous bralettes

On Tuesday, Alanna Panday's Mehendi ceremony saw several celebrities in attendance, including Ananya Panday. Alanna chose a mint green floral embroidered lehenga set for the special occasion, and Ananya wore a blush pink lehenga set. While Alanna's outfit is from Rahul Mishra's couture label, Ananya chose an Amit Aggarwal ensemble. Both the divas went for Spring pastel hues. The highlight of their traditional outfits was the handcrafted bralettes, and they should definitely inspire every modern Indian woman's summer wedding looks. Check out Alanna and Ananya's pictures below.

For her Mehendi ceremony, Alanna chose a heavily-embroidered couture lehenga set featuring a bralette adorned with two golden birds on the front. It also features strapped sleeves, handcrafted feather embellishments, sequin work, a plunging neckline, and a cropped hem. A floral embellished lehenga skirt and net dupatta completed the outfit.

Alanna paired the ensemble with floral hair adornments, emerald statement earrings and a matching mang tika. Lastly, a crown-braided open hairdo, shimmery eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, blushed cheekbones, and beaming highlighter completed the glam picks.

Ananya Panday's bralette comes with spaghetti straps and an off-the-shoulder draped sleeve band, a plunging neckline and back, flower petals-inspired handcrafted design, sequin embellishments, an inverted hemline, and a fitted bust. She styled it with a lehenga skirt featuring a tulle pleated overlay, layered ghera, and a high-rise waistline with a satin band.

Ananya accessorised the outfit with high heels, floral-shaped pearl drop earrings, and a statement ring. In the end, Ananya chose a centre-parted messy ponytail, sleek eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, feathered brows, and a dewy base.