Ananya Panday's simple white midi dress is the perfect bridesmaid look for your BFF's bachelorette, here's what it costs

Bachelorette parties are all about the bride-to-be and her bridesmaids having a gala time together while dressed in stunning ensembles and gorging on delectable dishes. Zeroing in on a stunning look for the bride is as important as finding glam ensembles for the bridesmaids. If you are in a similar stitch right now, we have a simple yet stunning look for you straight from actor Ananya Panday's wardrobe. The star wore a simple white midi dress to her cousin Alanna Panday's bridal shower. Check out Ananya's look and how you can get it for your wardrobe below.

Ananya Panday's stunning white dress

Actor Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is set to marry her longtime boyfriend Ivor Mccray in Mumbai on March 16, 2023. Ananya attended a pre-wedding bridal party at her cousin's home in Mumbai recently. The star followed the white theme for the occasion, dressed in a simply gorgeous white dress from the shelves of the clothing label Saaksha and Kinni. We found out the exact price details of the outfit if you wish to buy it for your collection. You can wear it to your BFF's bachelorette party and steal the show with its simple elegance.

What is the price of Ananya's dress?

Ananya Panday's dress is available on the Saaksha and Kinni website. It is called the White Summer Frock, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹23,000.

The price of the dress Ananya Panday wore. (saakshakinni.com)

Regarding the design elements, Ananya's white midi dress comes in a pristine white shade and features barely-there straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a fitted bodice, fit and flare silhouette, hand embroidered mirror and thread work motifs in multiple shades and a midi length hem.

Ananya Panday at her cousin Alanna Panday's bridal shower. (Instagram)

Ananya styled the summer-ready frock with minimal accessories, including tan strappy sandals and gold hoop earrings. In the end, Ananya chose a centre-parted sleek low bun, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, feathered brows, dewy base, and blushed cheekbones.