Ananya Panday in backless dress chills in Thailand with BFF Navya Nanda, shares pics from Year-End holiday: See inside

Actor Ananya Panday is ready to kick off the New Year with her best friend and Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Ananya and Navya jetted off to Phuket, Thailand, to enjoy a laidback year-end holiday. On Saturday, the Liger star shared pictures from one of her outings with Navya on Instagram with the caption, "I'll call this one happiness." The post shows the two friends enjoying the party scene and scenic views in Phuket. We especially loved Ananya's stunning backless dress in the photos. Keep scrolling to check out all the snippets. (Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 5 times celebs rocked the red and hot pink colour block trend)

Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda's Year-End Holiday

Today, Ananya Panday shared pictures from her holiday in Phuket, Thailand, with her BFF Navya Naveli Nanda. She shared several snippets from their outing in the city featuring a selfie of Ananya wearing a floral headdress, the actor posing in front of a swimming pool, quirky interiors of the restaurant they visited, a selfie of Ananya and Navya, a video of a singer performing, and Ananya goofing around. She wore a printed pink backless ensemble for the holiday outing. See the post below to see all the images.

Coming to Ananya's dress, she chose a gorgeous ensemble in a pink shade adorned in orange patterns. It also features a square neckline, spaghetti straps, backless detail with criss-cross ribbon ties, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side, and a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her svelte frame.

Ananya Panday in a backless pink dress. (Instagram)

Ananya accessorised the spaghetti strap dress with strappy sandals, an embellished silver handbag, shimmering gold earrings, and a floral headdress. In the end, Ananya chose centre-parted open tresses, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, and blushed glowing skin for the glam picks.

Pictures shared by Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.