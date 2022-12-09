Ananya Panday aces the off-duty model look in tank top and mini skirt for latest sunkissed pics: Check out inside

The off-duty model look is about creating a laid-back, stylish, and camera-ready ensemble using basic fits from the wardrobe - ribbed camis or tank tops, straight-leg jeans, trench coats, mini skirts and more. While it is incredible to watch supermodels walk the runway in high-fashion ensembles, this is the reason why their off-duty looks get the most attention, as they are attainable. And it seems Ananya Panday loves the sartorial statement too. In a recent sunkissed photoshoot, Ananya slipped into a tank top and mini skirt and aced the voguish aesthetic. Keep scrolling to see the pictures. (Also Read | Ananya Panday owns the ramp with bold makeup, sultry bralette and see-through skirt at an event: Check out snippets)

Ananya Panday aces off-duty model look

On Thursday, Ananya Panday posted sunkissed pictures of herself on Instagram with the caption, "I want a Sunday kind of love [sun emoji]." The post shows her dressed in a tank top and mini skirt. Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled Ananya's casual look, which is from the shelves of the clothing label Source Unknown. The chic outfit gained the star praise from her fans. A user wrote, "Aesthetic goals." Another commented, "Sunkissed Babe really." A few others dropped fire emojis.

Regarding Ananya Panday's outfit, the tank top comes in a white shade and the skirt is in a beige hue. The neutral colours elevated the laidback and off-duty vibe of Ananya's outfit. While the sleeveless blouse features a raised round neckline, racerback detail, bodycon fit and a cropped hem, the skirt has a frayed mini-length hem, pleats, a low-rise waistline and belt hoops.

Ananya Panday shares new sunkissed pictures on Instagram.

Ananya styled the ensemble by opting for minimal aesthetics and ditching jewellery. She chose centre-parted messy open tresses, black nails, nude pink lip shade, darkened brows, a hint of mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana's film Dream Girl in the pipeline.