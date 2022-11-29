Ananya Panday owns the ramp with bold makeup, sultry bralette and see-through skirt at an event: Check out snippets

Actor Ananya Panday attended an event last night in Mumbai where she walked the ramp in a metallic blue ensemble. Ananya turned a showstopper at the occasion and owned the ramp dressed in a structured strapless bralette and a quirky see-through skirt. While the actor's sultry ensemble made heads turn at the event, her bold makeup stole the show for us. Many photos and videos of Ananya made it to social media and impressed her fans. Check out all the snippets from the show here.

Ananya Panday owns the ramp in a sultry blue outfit

On Monday night, Ananya Panday stepped out in Mumbai to attend a fashion show where she turned showstopper. Ananya walked the ramp in a metallic blue outfit. The paparazzi clicked the actor while she walked the ramp and on the red carpet talking to the media. She also took to Instagram to share some closeup images of her glam, giving a glimpse of her bold picks. "Really feeling the free n funky BTS vibe. @amitthakur_hair didi killed it today," Ananya wrote in the caption, thanking her hairstylist Amit Thakur. Keep scrolling to find out more about her glamorous ramp moment. (Also Read | Ananya Panday shows 'tis the season for colours in two stunning mini dresses)

Regarding the design details, Ananya's metallic blue-coloured strapless bralette features a plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage, an asymmetric curved hem, a wrapover structured silhouette, and a midriff-baring length. She teamed it with a matching metallic blue long skirt.

Ananya Panday turns showstopper at a fashion show. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya's full-length see-through skirt comes with a high-rise waistline, a side-thigh-high slit, an inner lining of shorts, and structured cut-out leaf patterns embellished in long drapes from the waist. She teamed the outfit with metallic rings and pointed royal blue high heels.

Ananya Panday dons a sultry metallic blue outfit for the fashion show. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Ananya chose shimmering silver-hued smoky eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin. Side-parted and tousled wavy tresses in a wet look gave the finishing touches.

Earlier, Ananya also posted a boss lady moment on Instagram, dressed in a chic brown pantsuit. She wore the ensemble to attend a book launch event in Mumbai. "Serving the 'right' looks (and books) for my fave @priyankaskhanna's first book launch 'All The Right People'. Blurry beautiful mess @amitthakur_hair."

See the pics below:

What do you think of Ananya's style in both outfits?