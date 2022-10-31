Ananya Panday with Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrates birthday in a bodycon dress

Actor Ananya Panday celebrated her 24th birthday bash last night in Mumbai. The actor invited her close friends from the industry for an intimate dinner date at a restaurant in the city. The paparazzi clicked the stars arriving at the venue. Ananya's birthday party guest list includes Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shakun Batra, and her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is rumoured to be dating Navya. While all the celebs came dressed in their best casual-chic party looks, the birthday girl stunned in a pink body-hugging dress. Keep scrolling to check out snippets from the party.

Ananya Panday hosts her birthday party in Mumbai

On Sunday night, Ananya Panday hosted an intimate birthday bash at a restaurant in Mumbai. Ananya's best friends, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and a few more celebrities attended the party. The birthday girl slipped into a peach-pink coloured dress - perfect for a dinner date with your partner or a night out with your best friends. So, don't forget to steal some styling tips from Ananya. Additionally, the paparazzi clicked the stars arriving for the party and posted the snippets on social media. Check out the pictures and video below. (Also Read: Ananya Panday brings the oomph factor in sultry mini dress at Lakme Fashion Week)

Regarding Ananya's birthday party look, the star slipped into a peach-pink ensemble. The sleeveless dress features a high-rise neck, ribbed design, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating Ananya's svelte frame, and a knee-length hemline. She teamed the ensemble with a matching mini shoulder bag, clear strap high heels, and dainty earrings. Lastly, centre-parted open tresses, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin and mascara on the lashes rounded it all off.

Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shakun Batra attend Ananya Panday birthday bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor chose uber-cool fits for their best friend's birthday party. While Navya scored full marks in a black tank top, acid-washed denim jeans, Chelsea boots, a mini handbag, open tresses, gold hoop earrings and minimal makeup, Shanaya chose a blue denim figure-hugging jumpsuit for the party. Shanaya teamed her outfit with a red mini handbag, white strappy sandals, a sleek ponytail and a no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi chose dapper looks. Siddhant wore a black round-neck top, a blue and white jersey jacket, matching denim jeans, and chunky sneakers for the bash. And Aryan wore a printed white baggy T-shirt and acid-washed denim jeans.

Ananya Panday marked her 24th birthday on October 30.