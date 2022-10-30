Kareena Kapoor calls Birthday girl Ananya Panday 'PHAT' as she dresses up as Poo for Halloween bash: See inside

Ananya Panday, who is celebrating her 24th birthday on October 30, attended Orhan Awatramani's star-studded Halloween bash last night in Mumbai. Many celebrities dressed in iconic characters from pop culture, including Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Ahaan Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Sara Ali Khan, and a few more stars. However, Ananya stole the spotlight at the occasion as she drew inspiration from one of Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic characters - Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Even Kareena was left impressed by the birthday girl's Halloween look in her iconic dress, which she wore in her K3G introduction scene - a sequinned crop top and mini skirt and called her PHAT.

Kareena Kapoor calls Ananya Panday's Halloween look 'PHAT'

Ananya Panday attended a Halloween party last night dressed as Kareena Kapoor's Poo. Today, Kareena took to her Instagram story to share Ananya's Halloween look, wished the star on her birthday and praised her 'Poo-look' for Orhan Awatramani's party by calling it PHAT. If you have watched Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, you would know the term by heart. PHAT means Pretty Hot And Tempting, and Kareena's Poo uses it in the film. "You looked PHAT. Happy birthday you star [heart emoji] lost of love @ananyapanday," Kareena wrote as the caption. Check out her post here. (Also Read: Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday to Aryan Khan: Who wore what at Halloween bash?)

Kareena Kapoor praises Ananya Panday. (Instagram)

For the Halloween bash, Ananya Panday slipped into a sequinned crop top featuring strappy sleeves and an asymmetric cropped hemline. She teamed it with a beige leather mini skirt, a pink embellished mini shoulder bag, baby pink-coloured lace-up sneakers, and shimmering silver earrings.

Lastly, Ananya glammed up the ensemble with centre-parted open tresses, shimmering eye shadow, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, and sleek black eyeliner.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's Poo has become an iconic character over the years and a style icon for many. With the Y2K style becoming popular, many of the style elements donned by her character are making a comeback. Additionally, Kareena's Poo look has been a major inspiration for many during Halloween. So, if you attend a Halloween party, this look could be a major inspiration for you.