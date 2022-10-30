Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday to Aryan Khan: Who wore what at Halloween bash?

Halloween is around the corner. The spookiest of all festivals, Halloween is celebrated all across the world with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. Halloween marks the eve of the Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. Celebrated with a range of activities from carving pumpkins into jack-o-lanterns to the ritual of trick or treating to dressing up as favourite fictional characters from books and movies, Halloween is known for being one of the most colourful festivals. The Halloween fever has seeped into the homes and the parties of the Bollywood celebrities as well this year. Like every year, Halloween will be celebrated on October 31 this year.

Orhan Awatramani hosted the Halloween bash for this year which was a star-studded affair. The bash took place on Saturday this year and was attended by stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and others. Sara looked chic as ever as she picked a monochrome ensemble for the Halloween bash. She decked up in a silver stone studded embellished cropped corset top and teamed it with a mini black leather pencil skirt. With her tresses open and styled into curls, the actor looked amazing as ever.

Sara Ali Khan posed for the cameras.((HT Photos/Varinder Chawla))

Leather skirts seem to be the go-to attire for stars for this year’s Halloween. Ananya Panday walked into the party in a sequined pastel pink cropped slip top and teamed it with a nude pencil leather skirt as she smiled for the cameras. She further accessorised her look for the day in a mini sequined sling bag.

Ananya Panday looked chic in a cropped top, leather pencil skirt.((HT Photos/Varinder Chawla))

Shanaya Kapoor decked up as a princess in a white floral off-shoulder satin short dress featuring minimal patterns in shades of golden. In elbow-length white satin gloves, white sneakers and a diamond crown on her head, she looked pretty as ever.

Shanaya Kapoor looked pretty as ever.((HT Photos/Varinder Chawla))

Aryan Khan was also spotted walking into the Halloween party. In a black T-shirt and a black pair of trousers, teamed with a monochrome jacket, Aryan chose to deck up in kohl-smudged eyes to give his look a Halloween vibe.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli looked pretty as ever in a pastel blue lehenga with golden border details as she decked up as Aladin princess Jasmine. With a diamond crown on her head, she completed her Halloween look.

Navya Naveli decked up as Aladin princess Jasmine.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Which Halloween look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.