Halloween 2022: From Katrina to Janhvi, here are B'wood divas-inspired spooky outfits

Halloween season is here to unleash the fashion beast and decked up in the scariest and craziest ensembles. There are no dress code requirements for Halloween; you are free to wear funny or spooky makeup and dress however wild and outrageous you choose. With many young Indians and celebrities dressed up in costumes, Halloween has become more and more of a "festival" in India over the past few years. We are accustomed to seeing witches, Batwoman, or princesses dressed in western attire. It's time to spook them the Desi way this Halloween by giving it an Indian spin. If you still haven't chosen your eerie outfit then we are here with some spooky outfit inspiration from your favourite Bollywood celebrities. (Also read: Halloween 2022: 5 decor ideas to add a spooky vibe to your house )

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is the sexiest ghost and her black latex dress is a perfect Halloween inspiration. Dress up as a sexy witch by getting decked up in a body-hugging mini-black dress and pair it up with strappy heels or boots. Complete the look with bold red lipstick and dramatic eyes to add a spooky vibe.

2. Sonam kapoor

The fashionista of Bollywood always knows how to look her best. This is a fantastic cosplay to do during this Halloween season.Marilyn Monroe is a cultural icon, whether it's her trademark mole on top of her lips, her blow-dried classic blonde hair, or her vivid red lip. Don’t forget to add fake lashes to the look and paint your nails red too and you will be ready to steal all the limelight on this Halloween.

3. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

If you are looking for some outfit inspiration for you and your partner then the newly hitched couple Richa and Ali's Great Gatsby-themed look is perfect. Having quite the Old Sport vibe, their looks are chic, trendy, unique and full of glitter. Richa chooses the flapper look, while Ali's suit has the iconic retro '20s atmosphere. When it comes to Halloween attire, there are no limits, so be creative.

4. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Getting dressed up as agent M and agent J from Men in Black for Halloween is another amazing couple outfit inspiration. As defenders of the galaxy, the couple looked super adorable while twinning in matching outfits and glasses. Both opted for straight black pants and a sleek black tie.

5. Janhvi Kapoor

If you want to look spooky yet gorgeous then Janhvi Kapoor's black netted lehenga is an ideal Halloween inspiration. The full sequins, net-sleeved lehenga with side slit and blouse with trendy neck and netted full sleeves look chic. You can compliment the outfit with dark-toned make-up and an eerie accessory. Add a witch crown to get the perfect Halloween vibe.

6. Priyanka Chopra

If you are bored of dressing up as witches and ghosts then try something new and dress up as a comic character like Priyanka. Carry a black tee with a tangy skirt and you are sorted for the party. But don't forget to add some spooky accessories and dramatic makeup for the scary effect.

