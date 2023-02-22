Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan have a blast as they glam up Doha in stylish outfits. Check out pics, video

Actors Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan jetted off to Doha, Qatar, recently to spend a laidback holiday. The two stars have been delighting their followers by sharing pictures and videos on social media featuring date nights, gorging on delicious food, and donning stunning outfits to glam up Qatar with their glamorous looks. While Ananya posted snippets from two different occasions, Sara shared a photoshoot of herself dressed in a black ensemble. Keep scrolling to check out what the two actors shared on Instagram. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan is undeniably gorgeous in her latest photoshoot, shows printed cotton suits will forever stay in style)

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan enjoy in Qatar

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday shared a photoshoot of herself dressed in a white coordinated ensemble for her first day in Doha. It features a peplum-style blouse and a bodycon skirt, styled with minimal accessories. The post shows Ananya serving glamorous poses in the attire, hugging Sara in a restaurant, enjoying a delicious dessert and pizza, getting glammed up by her stylist, and the stunning views of her hotel. She dropped the photo dump with a hand wave emoticon. Check out all the pictures below.

Regarding design details of Ananya's ensemble, it features a peplum blouse with thing strap sleeves, a ribbed design, a scoop neckline, a frilled hem, cut-out elements on the waist, and a belt to cinch the waist. She completed the outfit with a matching white ribbed skirt featuring cut-outs and frilled hem, gold strappy high heels, dainty ear studs, minimal makeup and side-parted open wavy locks.

Sara, on the other hand, chose a black Manish Malhotra outfit for her outing in Doha. She wore a high-neck sleeveless kurta-style top with intricate pink and green floral embroidery, fit-and-flare silhouette, and pleated design. Matching black flared pants, high heels, winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, feathered brows, glowing blushed skin, and mascara on the lashes rounded it off.

Ananya also posted a video of herself and Sara with the caption, "A happy shiny day." The clip shows Ananya dressed in a strapless printed midi gown and Sara looking glamorous in a white bralette, sharara pants and an embroidered cape jacket. Check out the clip below.

Which outfit of Sara and Ananya do you like the most?