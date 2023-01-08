Sara Ali Khan's '2023 fitness resolutions are stronger than her excuses' and this intense workout video is proof. Watch

Sara Ali Khan's fitness journey has inspired many of her followers to stay dedicated to a healthy lifestyle. The actor loves working out and often shares snippets from her sessions on social media. Moreover, Sara has often stressed that she feels 'emotionally, mentally and physically' healthy after exercising at the gym. Even her latest workout session backs our statement and gives a glimpse of her immense dedication. It features the star sweating it out with her trainer by doing various core-strengthening and muscle-building exercises. Keep scrolling to watch the clip and get that extra dose of motivation. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan is undeniably gorgeous in her latest photoshoot, shows printed cotton suits will forever stay in style)

Sara Ali Khan sweats out at the gym

Recently, Sara Ali Khan's trainer took to their Instagram page to drop a video of the actor's workout at the gym. The post features a compilation of all the exercises Sara did at the gym and her trainer shared it with an inspirational caption, "Sweating it out at AG because her 2023 resolutions are stronger than her excuses." The clip begins with Sara running on the treadmill, followed by the actor doing various other routines, including battle rope training, cycling exercise, dumbbell burpees, medicine ball routines, weighted squats, planks, and more. She nailed each set dressed in a red sports bra and shorts set. Check it out below.

Sara's video garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Many fans complimented her for leading an inspirational lifestyle. One wrote, "Sara is such a motivation." Another commented, "Favourite girl." A fan remarked, "Sara Ali Khan is on fire." A few others posted heart and fire emojis to praise the actor.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Ae Watan Mere Watan. The star wrapped up the shooting for the upcoming project recently. Inspired by true events, the film is said to be a thriller drama. Sara also has Gaslight and an untitled movie with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.