Sara Ali Khan sweats it out with fun boxing session in new video, her coach says 'you had fun I was just beaten': Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan has always loved to mix things up at the gym to stay at the top of her fitness game. The Atrangi Re star loves doing yoga, Pilates, boxing, weight training, cardio, and more to stay healthy and in shape. Her dedication to the gym inspires many of her followers, which is why she often posts videos of her training session on social media. In a new video, Sara picked boxing to train with her coach and sweat out all the calories at the gym. It will inspire you to get on the fitness bandwagon. Additionally, don't miss her trainer's hilarious comment on the post.

Sara Ali Khan throws punches at the gym.

Recently, Sara took to her Instagram stories to drop a video of herself working out with her coach Dr Siddhant Bhargava and called the session a 'Funday'. The video begins with Sara, dressed in a black sports bra and red shorts, throwing punches at her coach, and he tries to block them. She shows her insane skills in the rigorous session while sweating it out. Siddhant also reposted Sara's video on his page and joked, "Fun sirf tere liye tha mein toh sirf pita hun (It was fun only for you, I got punched)." Check out their posts below. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan spill some 'koffee beans' and sassy glamour in new Koffee With Karan photoshoot)

Screenshot of the story posted by Siddhant Bhargava. (Instagram)

Boxing benefits:

Boxing helps train our cardiovascular strength and endurance more effectively than the majority of workouts. It also improves heart health, aids weight loss, boosts whole-body power, improves balance, enhances bone mineral density, sculpts your body, and lowers blood pressure. Additionally, at its core, boxing is the ultimate stress release.

So, did Sara Ali Khan inspire you to throw some punches at the gym?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has several projects in the pipeline. She will be seen with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in Gaslight. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani and backed by Ramesh Taurani. The star also finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal recently.