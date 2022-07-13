Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan spill some 'koffee beans' and sassy glamour in new Koffee With Karan photoshoot

The biggest names in Bollywood will be starring in Karan Johar's entertaining talk show, Koffee With Karan. After releasing the first episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the seventh season's second episode is also set to drop on July 14. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will appear in this episode. Before the premiere, Janhvi took to Instagram to drop pictures from the sets of Koffee With Karan, and the duo spilled some 'koffee beans' and sassy glamour in stunning ensembles.

On Wednesday, Janhvi posted pictures featuring Sara Ali Khan with the caption, "May or may not have spilled one too many #koffee beans." While the Good Luck Jerry actor wore a backless shimmering gown, Sara chose a black and white mini dress for shooting the Koffee With Karan episode. Keep scrolling to check out Janhvi's post. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor serves sultry glamour with a 'side of trouble' in lace bustier and thigh-slit mini skirt: All pics)

Talking about Janhvi's look, the actor slipped into an Alexandre Vauthier gown, and celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr styled her. It comes in a multi-coloured shade adorned with shimmering sequin embellishments, a plunging neckline and bare back, gathered details on the front, a floor-length hem, and a risqué thigh-high slit. Additionally, the bodycon silhouette of Janhvi's dress accentuated her curves.

Janhvi Kapoor ditched all accessories keeping in mind the overall embellishments on her gown. In the end, the actor chose glossy nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned eyelashes, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, black nail paint, and side-parted curled open tresses.

Coming to Sara Ali Khan's ensemble, she wore a black and white sleeveless dress. It features a collared V neckline attached with a matching bow on the front, ornate gold buttons, a body-hugging fit, a cut-out on the back, and a mini-hem length.

Lastly, Sara picked mauve lip shade, smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, dewy base, and centre-parted open tresses for the glam picks. A pair of gold-toned ear studs completed the look.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anil Kapoor with Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday with Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor with Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor with Kiara Advani are all going to be part of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan.