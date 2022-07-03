Loved Alia Bhatt's cut-out mini dress in Koffee With Karan season 7 trailer with Ranveer Singh? It costs 85k

The trailer of the much-awaited season 7 of Koffee With Karan dropped on social media on Saturday. Karan Johar shared the video with his followers, giving a glimpse of who and what they can expect in this star-studded season. Stars like Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anil Kapoor with Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday with Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor with Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor with Kiara Advani will appear on this edition of the popular talk show. While all the stars dressed impeccably in the recently-released trailer, one actor's fashionable look caught our eye. We are talking about Alia Bhatt, who is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child.

On Saturday, Karan posted the trailer of Koffee With Karan season 7 on social media. A few snippets from Alia and Ranveer's interview from the clip showed the star dressed in a pink mini dress with cut-outs. Her jaw-dropping look is from the shelves of the luxury clothing label Magda Butrym. If you loved the outfit, scroll ahead to check out Alia's photos and know where you can get the exact look. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's effortless off-duty wardrobe, 7 times she made us go WOW with her impeccable style)

Alia's long sleeve mini dress comes in a blush pink shade adorned with a bright pink petal pattern, adding a hint of romanticism. It features a ruched mini skirt, removable shoulder pads, cut-outs at the midriff, twisted detailing at the bust and waist, a detachable 3D flower brooch at the shoulder, gathered pleats on the round neckline, and a bodycon silhouette.

Alia Bhatt in a pink mini dress with cut-outs. (YouTube)

If you wish to add the ensemble to your collection, it is available on the Magda Butrym website. The mini-length outfit is called Long sleeve cut-out dress in pink petal print and will cost you ₹85,899 (USD 1,088).

The dress Alia Bhatt wore for Koffee With Karan season 7. (magdabutrym.com)

Meanwhile, Alia styled the attire with minimal accessories and glam. She opted for velvety red pumps with high heels, subtle eye shadow, glowing skin, a hint of mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter and blushed cheeks to round it all off. Centre-parted open tresses completed the star's hairdo.

Alia Bhatt styled her ensemble with minimal aesthetics. (YouTube)

Lastly, Koffee With Karan season 7 premieres exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7.