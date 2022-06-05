Alia Bhatt's sunkissed pics with BBF in mini dress is perfect summer pick for the carefree girls, it costs 4k

If you follow the sartorial statements served by the most stylish Bollywood divas, then you would know that summer means printed dresses. As soon as the temperature rises, the stars populate their wardrobes with quirky prints and breezy ensembles. Alia Bhatt is one of them. After getting married to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia has displayed that she is the reigning queen of casual style statements. From her airport looks to casual outings, the star's ensembles have set major goals. And even her latest look during a London outing with her best friend has got us weak in the knees. In case you love it, keep scrolling to find all the details.

Alia Bhatt recently travelled to London and went on a cosy park date with her best friend. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor took to her Instagram page to drop sunkissed photos from her outing. She wore a mini dress from the shelves of clothing label Free People for the occasion and served a perfect summer pick for the carefree girls. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt proves she is queen of effortless airport fashion in crop top, oversized jacket and pants: Pics, video inside)

Alia chose a cream coloured mini dress replete with summer-ready purple print for the day out amid viridescent scenery with her best friend. It features billowy sleeves with gathered ribbon-tie cuffs, a round neckline with a front slit and button-up details, a loose silhouette adorned with pleats, and a high-low mini-length hemline flaunting the star's long legs.

Alia's Free People dress is available on the ASOS website and is called the Winter Sun floral print tunic dress. It costs ₹4,890 (USD 63).

The price of the dress Alia Bhatt wore. (asos.com)

Meanwhile, Alia styled her chic and effortless look with gold patterned hoop earrings and black tinted sunglasses with a gold frame. In the end, Alia chose messy open tresses, nude pink lip shade, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner and a hint of mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The star's next project is Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra and her Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.