Loved Alia Bhatt's printed mini dress for celebrating one month anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor? It costs 11k

Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marked their first month wedding anniversary on the weekend by going on a late-night date in Mumbai. The couple visited Karan Johar's swanky new restaurant to spend some time together over dinner. Pictures and videos of the couple arriving at the eatery instantly went viral, and fans loved Alia's minimal and elegant get-up for the night out. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor slipped into a pastel blue-hued printed mini dress with simple accessories. If you loved Alia's attire and wondered about its price, worry not because we have found the exact details. Keep reading to know more.

Ever since she got married, Alia Bhatt has gone the non-traditional route with her fashion choices. Instead of decking up with heavy accessories and striking ensembles like new brides generally do, Alia chose to go the minimal way with her styling. And the same is displayed in her latest outing with her husband, Ranbir. The mini dress she wore is from the shelves of the clothing label Zadig & Voltaire. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt stuns in printed mini dress with Ranbir Kapoor as they step out for dinner date: Check out videos)

Coming to the details, Alia's ensemble is available on the Zadig & Voltaire website. It is called the Remi Daisy Dress, and including it in your closet will cost you approximately ₹11,891 (USD 153.44).

The Zadig & Voltaire dress Alia Bhatt wore for the dinner date with Ranbir Kapoor. (zadig-et-voltaire.com)

The pastel blue dress is made from silk and adorned with a quirky daisy pattern in red, white and dark blue shades. It also features a plunging V neckline, long sleeves with gathered cuffs, short hem length, elasticated waist, and a free-flowing silhouette.

Alia accessorised the mini dress with patterned gold hoop earrings, a metal bracelet and clear peep-toe sandals. In the end, Alia chose side-swept and lightly tousled open tresses, glowing skin and minimal makeup to give a finishing touch to her summer-ready look. The star also wore a face mask to stay safe amid the pandemic.

Ranbir accompanied his wife in a grey button-down shirt, teamed with black pants, matching shoes and a messy hairdo.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in the much-anticipated Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held on April 14 at their Bandra home, Vastu.