Alia Bhatt stuns in printed mini dress with Ranbir Kapoor as they step out for dinner date: Check out videos

Actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last month, stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai. The newlyweds visited Karan Johar's swanky new restaurant in the bay and donned casual fits for the outing. Recently, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor celebrated her one month marriage anniversary by posting adorable pictures from their wedding festivities. While Alia chose a printed mini summer dress, Ranbir looked dapped in a simple shirt and pants combination. Don't forget to pick up casual date fashion tips from the two stars.

Paparazzi clicked Alia and Ranbir, arriving outside Karan Johar's restaurant in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of the couple visiting the eatery have been circulating online. Netizens loved Alia's minimal look, an aesthetic she has embraced after her wedding when most new brides go a different route. Scroll ahead to see the clicks. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's white pantsuit reminds internet of Deepika Padukone's similar look)

Alia's dinner date outfit comes in a pleasing blue shade perfect for beating the heat in style. It features a plunging neckline, billowy sleeves with cinched cuffs, a flowy skirt, a fit and flare silhouette accentuating her frame, and mini hem length. The floral print in blue, white and red shades added to the summer vibes.

Alia styled the mini dress with patterned gold hoop earrings, a metal bracelet and clear peep-toe sandals. In the end, Alia chose side-swept and lightly tousled open tresses, glowing skin and minimal makeup to give a finishing touch to her summer-ready look. The star also wore a face mask to stay safe amid the pandemic. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt in mini dress and minimal make-up proves simple is the new cool)

Meanwhile, Ranbir complemented his wife in a grey button-down shirt featuring long folded sleeves, patch pockets and a figure-skimming silhouette. The Brahmastra star teamed it with black skinny-fit pants, matching shoes and a messy hairdo. He also wore a face mask to protect himself against Covid-19.

On May 14, Alia Bhatt posted pictures from her and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities that showed the couple captured in some romantic and candid moments. Scroll to see Alia's post.

Alia married Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony held on April 14 at their Bandra home, Vastu. Close friends and family members attended the ceremony. The couple later hosted some more friends at a reception party at their home.