Alia Bhatt proves she is queen of effortless airport fashion in crop top, oversized jacket and pants: Pics, video inside

Actor Alia Bhatt's reign as the effortless airport fashion queen continues in full swing, and her fans love this sartorial moment. The star, who married her longtime boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor last month, chose the non-traditional route for her fashion aesthetic during public appearances after tying the knot. Instead of choosing heavy new-bride looks, Alia wore effortless and simply chic get-ups garnering praises from the fashion police. Even her latest airport ensemble deserves all the love and should inspire your summer wardrobe.

On Sunday night, paparazzi clicked Alia arriving at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight out of the city. The star posed for the cameras in a trendy outfit that screamed elegance and comfort - ticking all the boxes on the appropriate jet-set look list. Scroll ahead to see Alia's pictures and videos from the outing. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's oversized shirt and distressed denim shorts is the glam airport look for newlywed modern woman: All pics)

Paparazzi click Alia Bhatt at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt slipped into a beige cropped tank top for catching the flight out of the bay. It comes with a plunging round neckline, ribbed details and a bodycon fitting. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor teamed the top with navy blue lounge pants featuring a high-rise waistline with smocked details, flared silhouette, and pockets on the side.

Alia wore the crop top and lounge pants set with an oversized silk-satin jacket from the shelves of luxury label Gucci. It comes in a beige shade, large collars, asymmetric hemline, open front, Gucci logo on the back with red and green stripes, and a loose silhouette.

For the accessories, Alia opted for black patterned slip-on sandals, a beige and black Celine tote bag and Lennon-style tinted sunglasses. The star also wore a face mask to stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In the end, Alia chose a sleek bun and no-make-up look to round it all off.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 after dating for about five years. The couple had the wedding ceremony on the balcony of their Bandra home Vastu. Only family members and close friends attended the celebrations.