Sara Ali Khan's 'fluid as water' movements in workout video is the motivation you need, fan says 'Respect her hard work'

When it comes to her workout routine, Sara Ali Khan is known for her utmost diligence. The star maintains a healthy lifestyle and a fit physique by mixing different exercise types in her daily routine, including yoga, strength training and cardio. However, Sara's favourite form to sweat out at the gym is Pilates, and her latest video backs our statement. It garnered praise from the actor's fans and will motivate you to hit the grind.

On Wednesday, celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, known for training Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde apart from Sara, took to Instagram to share a video of the Atrangi Re actor. It shows the 26-year-old working out on the Cadillac Reformer at the gym. She practised different types of fluid movements by engaging her core and working on boosting her full body strength. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan spill some 'koffee beans' and sassy glamour in new Koffee With Karan photoshoot)

Namrata posted Sara's video with the caption, "Movement should be as fluid as water, water is flexible, can take any shape or form and yet strong, nothing can stop it. Moving with my Pilates Girl Sara Ali Khan." She also used hashtags like #PilatesGirl, #fitnessmotivation, #pilatesinstructor, #Move, and #TrainSmart. Check out the video below.

The clip begins with Sara practising the Warrior II Pose or Virabhadrasana II on the Cadillac Reformer. Then, she does some leg-pumping movements on the Pilates equipment, followed by squats and a few stretching exercises. Dressed in a white Pilates Girl tank top with a hot pink sports bra and matching shorts, Sara completed the exercise routine.

After Namrata posted the clip, Sara's fans flooded the comments section with compliments. One netizen wrote, "Respect her hard work." Another commented, "Motivation to workout and stay fit."

Pilates Benefits:

Pilates aims to strengthen the body with a focus on proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance. It also increases strength and flexibility, develops muscles, and boosts mental wellness. The exercise also has the potential to increase fat loss and lead to a more lean-looking physique.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has several movies in the pipeline. She will be seen with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in Gaslight. It is directed by Pawan Kriplani. The star recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal.