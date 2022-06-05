Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and other divas make jaws drop at IIFA Awards 2022: Pics, videos

IIFA Awards 2022: The biggest names of Bollywood attended the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards ceremony last night. From Sara Ali Khan to Nora Fatehi to Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon, stars walked the red carpet dressed in glam looks for the star-studded occasion. While Sara and Ananya wore traditional looks for the night, Nora and Kirti chose bespoke gowns. The leading ladies of the film industry came dressed to impress in their stunning ensembles that screamed elegance and opulence. Some of them even starred in our best-dressed list. Here's a round-up of what all these actors donned to attend the awards show. Scroll ahead to take a look.

Nora Fatehi

After winning the night in a cerulean blue shimmering gown, Nora arrived at IIFA Awards dressed in a black and gold accented look. The Dilbar Girl wore a strapless gown for the awards night that features a sweetheart neckline, shimmering print, ornate gold-toned buttons, safety-pin embellishments on the front, and a risqué thigh-high slit. She styled the ensemble with a chain-link choker necklace, chunky bracelets, a mini shoulder bag, minimal makeup, black pumps, and a half-tied high-rise ponytail. (Also Read: IIFA Awards 2022: Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan take over the awards night in glam looks)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan brought Indian glamour to Abu Dhabi in an ivory sharara set by designer Faraz Manan. The star slipped into a short kurta, featuring a round neckline, fit and flared silhouette, long sleeves, scalloped borders and extensive embroidery and paired it with heavily-embellished matching sharara pants. Minimal jewellery, bold eye makeup, soft glam picks, open tresses and shimmering silver pumps completed Sara's look for IIFA Awards.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday had her "first sari moment" at IIFA Awards 2022, and she chose Bollywood's and her favourite designer Manish Malhotra's creation for the occasion. The star draped herself in an ivory sleeveless blouse and sequinned six yards draped around her body in a midriff-baring style. While the saree came replete with silver sequins, patti border and feather embellishments, the blouse featured a plunging square neckline and a super cropped hem. Pearl-drop earrings, centre-parted open tresses and glowing makeup rounded off her look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon arrived at the IIFA Awards ceremony in a strapless gold and lemon-yellow gown. The Mimi actor's ensemble featured a corseted top decorated with gold and yellow diamantes and a floor-sweeping train in layers of lemon-yellow coloured ruffles. She wore the ensemble with silver stilettos, dainty earrings, a sleeked-back hairdo, smoky eye shadow, minimal makeup and blush pink lip shade.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah strutted the IIFA green carpet in a pale pink-silver Amit Aggarwal gown featuring a structured silver-hued torso with a keyhole neckline, a matching floor-sweeping train and a figure-hugging skirt that flaunted the star's curves. Open tresses, shimmering glam picks and striking jewellery rounded off Tamannaah's look for the night.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline walked the IIFA Awards green carpet in a silver embellished pre-draped saree and a matching full-sleeved blouse. She teamed the traditional look with an updo, minimal makeup and dainty jewellery pieces.

Who do you think rocked the IIFA awards ceremony with their choice of the ensemble?