Sharvari Wagh for IIFA Awards 2022 channelled inner Marilyn Monroe in ivory backless gown and bold red lips: See pics

Like many other celebrities, actor Sharvari Wagh jetted off to Abu Dhabi to attend the ongoing IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards 2022. Last night, the stars came together to walk the green carpet at the awards show, dressed in jaw-dropping looks. Sharvari also slipped into a breathtaking ensemble for the occasion and dropped pictures on her Instagram page. The images showed the star in an ivory backless gown paired with bold red lips. She channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe in the ensemble and garnered praise from her fans on social media.

On June 4, Sharvari Wagh posted pictures from a photoshoot displaying the look she donned for the IIFA Awards ceremony. The star captioned her post, "Channelling my inner Marilyn Monroe for @iifa rocks." Her Marilyn Monroe look is from the shelves of the clothing label Antithesis. Celebrity stylists Chandini Whabi and Stacey Cardoz styled the look. Scroll ahead to check out the photos. (Also Read: Sharvari Wagh in sheer cut-out dress says she doesn't mind bikinis and sunsets: Internet calls her 'so hot')

Coming to Sharvari's IIFA look, she chose a sleeveless ivory gown. It features a raised halter neckline, backless detail, a fitted silhouette accentuating the star's svelte frame, a thigh-high slit on the front, and a floor-sweeping train adding a dreamy vibe.

Sharvari glammed up the ivory outfit with minimal jewels. She picked a chunky silver embellished bracelet, statement ring and matching earrings. In the end, Sharvari chose bold red lip shade, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, glowing face, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, black-winged eyeliner and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A side-parted open hairdo styled in defined curls rounded it all off.

Sharvari Wagh channels her inner Marilyn Monroe. (Instagram)

The photoshoot reminded us of Marilyn Monroe's white dress, which she wore in the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch, directed by Billy Wilder. Sharvari took inspiration from the late icon for her look and added a few modern updates with the long dress and chic hairdo.

Meanwhile, IIFA Awards 2022 is being held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from June 2 to June 4.