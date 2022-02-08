Sharvari Wagh in sheer cut-out dress says she doesn't mind bikinis and sunsets: Internet calls her 'so hot'

Actor Sharvari Wagh is the rising next-gen fashionista in Bollywood, and her Instagram timeline is a testament to the same. Ever since her big-screen debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2, the star has been experimenting with different style statements - from monotone separates to embroidered traditional ensembles to flirty mini dresses. The resulting look always manages to take her fans' breath away. Case in point: Sharvari's latest look, wearing a see-through cut-out dress for a beach shoot.

On Tuesday evening, Sharvari took to Instagram to post pictures from a photoshoot. The 25-year-old diva opted for an ombre look for the beachside shoot with a sunset in the backdrop. She captioned it, "The only BS I don't mind are bikinis and sunsets." Additionally, celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi styled the steamy look.

Sharvari opted for a sheer cover-up midi dress in a dual blush pink and yellow tone, blended to create an ombré effect. The see-through sleeveless ensemble features a plunging neckline, gathered details on the top, front tied knots on the neckline and midriff, front cut-outs, and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Sharvari wore the sheer cover-up over a strappy bikini top and high-waisted bottoms in a bright yellow shade. Additionally, the star opted for a minimal aesthetic to style this sizzling look. She went for statement gold jewellery pieces and wore rings on both her hands and a sleek gold chain with a pearl pendant.

In the end, Sharvari styled her long tresses in messy beach-ready waves, and for the glam picks, she chose glossy nude lip shade, dewy base make-up, a hint of blush on the cheeks, subtle eye shadow, and heavy mascara on the lashes.

After Sharvari posted the photos on her page, it instantly garnered several likes and comments from her fans. The star's photographer, Sasha Jairam, commented, "Unreal." Another user wrote, "Oh myy myy!! So damn hottt [heart emojis]."

Meanwhile, Sharvari was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

