Sharvari Wagh turns up the heat in orange slip dress feat risqué thigh-slit: All pics and video

Actor Sharvari Wagh created quite the fashion buzz when she started promoting her recently-released film Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actor impressed her followers and fashion critics with back-to-back standout looks. Now that the film's promotions are over, the star's sartorial streak is far from over, and her latest photoshoot is proof enough.

On Monday, Sharvari, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal, posted two pictures and a video from a shoot on her official Instagram page. The star wore an orange-coloured slip dress for the photoshoot. She captioned the post, "Why soo citrus?"

If winters have arrived where you live and you think the slip dress season is over, Sharvari's photos are a reminder for you to hold onto this style statement. You can easily include slip dresses into your winter wardrobe, but more on that later. For now, take cues on summer dressing from Sharvari.

The strappy slip dress Sharvari chose for the photoshoot features a square neckline and gathered detail on the side with ribbon ties. The risqué thigh-high slit and the figure-hugging silhouette added to the sensuous charm of Sharvari's look.

Sharvari ditched all accessories with the maxi-length dress and allowed the ensemble to be the star. Clear peep-toe sandals completed the look. Glowing skin, open locks styled in defined curls, smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, mascara-laden lashes and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam picks.

If you wish to add Sharvari's ensemble to your winter wardrobe, we have some news for you. You can easily do that by just pairing the slip dress with warm stocking, chic ankle-length boots, a trench coat and pretty gold jewels. If you wish, you can also add a beret and scarf to cosy it up.

Meanwhile, today, Sharvari arrived in Jaipur with Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi to attend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kausha's grand wedding ceremony.

Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district.

