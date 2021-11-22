Sharvari Wagh goes 'vintage in the age of savage' in thigh-slit dress to promote Bunty Aur Babli 2 on KBC 13

Actor Sharvari Wagh is having a blast after Bunty Aur Babli 2's release, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Her sartorial choices throughout the promotions of the film have been a delight to witness. Now, the actor is stealing hearts with another chic look, a lavender thigh-high slit dress she wore to promote Bunty Aur Babli 2 on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Sharvari shared a video and pictures of her look on Instagram on Sunday. She captioned the photos, "Just being vintage in the age of savage," and the video, "The blush in the frame is real." She chose a thigh-high slit maxi dress and teamed it with minimal accessories.

The dress is from the shelves of designer label Amit Aggarwal, and Sharvari wore it with accessories from Christian Louboutin and Mahesh Notandass. The actor's ensemble is a great pick for attending a glamorous bash or a date night with your best friends. Scroll ahead to find the details about the lavender look and how Sharvari styled it.

The sleeveless lavender dress comes with a V neckline, draped front, wrapover detail on the waist attached with an embellished belt, and a thigh-high slit. Sharvari wore the backless ensemble with green sequin adorned strappy pumps, anklet, rings, and gemstone-adorned drop earrings.

Sharvari's beauty picks with the lavender look include side-swept locks, nude pink lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and glowing skin.

Earlier, Sharvari had shared a polaroid photo of her and Amitabh Bachchan from Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. She also penned a note that reads, "Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir is not just a legend, he's an emotion. My words will never do justice to what I felt when I met him for the first time in my life. I was nervous and slightly jittery to even shake hands with him."

She added, "But sir, you made me feel like I was home. Because when I used to sit in the theatre and watch you on screen, I felt like I was home. This day will always be etched in my heart forever and I thank my stars that I got your blessings at the very beginning of my career. And that autograph. Thank you sir, @amitabhbachchan Just one of your innumerable fans, Sharvari."

