Sharvari Wagh's 'Babli as Barbie' look in little black dress steals hearts on Kapil Sharma Show

Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari Wagh, with her co-stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Saif Ali Khan, promoted her film on The Kapil Sharma Show recently. The star arrived on the sets of the comedy show wearing a stunning little black ruffled dress and stole hearts with her magical look.

Sharvari took to the gram on Saturday to share her 'Babli as Barbie' avatar. She posted several pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. It showed her wearing a pretty black embellished ruffled dress. "Babli as Barbie," the star captioned her post.

The pictures shared by the 25-year-old actor shows her posing for the camera, dancing her way through the shoot, and smiling brightly. Her embellished attire is great for attending a late-night bash with your friends or for going out on a dinner date with your beau. Therefore, you should definitely take styling tips from her.

The little black dress Sharvari wore features an asymmetric hemline with ruffle trims and sequinned patterns all over. The figure-hugging silhouette of the strapless attire accentuated the star's svelte frame and lent a doll-like vibe to the whole look.

Sharvari accessorised her ensemble with minimal jewels. She chose a stone-studded bracelet, double-hoop drop earrings, and pointed shimmery black pumps with satin ankle ties.

Sharvari opted for smoky eye shadow, glowing skin, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam. In the end, she tied her silky mane in a messy half-tied bun.

Earlier, Sharvari had shared another look of herself from the promotions of Bunty Aur Babli 2. She wore a purple ruffled dress and looked magical. This new look proves her love for ruffle designs.

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release in theatres on November 19. The film, directed by Shaad Ali, also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

