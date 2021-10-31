Sharvari Wagh will steal your heart in black bikini with Siddhant Chaturvedi in steamy pics

Bunty Aur Babli 2 actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh took to their social media pages to share a new set of smoking hot photos from their latest shoot. The two stars slipped into sensuous ensembles, and netizens loved every bit of it. Their chic looks will surely steal your heart too.

Sharvari and Siddhant teamed up again for a steamy photoshoot to promote their upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2. They left the internet abuzz with their looks. The 25-year-old actor chose an all-black bikini set, and the Gully Boy star looked suave in a beige pant and suit set.

Sharvari bared her toned midriff in a strapless bikini top featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, inverted straps on the hem, and a gold buckle on the front.

Sharvari teamed it with high-waisted bikini bottoms adorned with gathered details and a circular buckle on the front. A sleek chain carrying a pendant, dainty anklet, and strappy peep-toe sandals rounded off her look for the shoot.

The actor, who made her debut with the Amazon Prime web series, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, in 2020, glammed up the black bikini et with centre-parted open tresses styled in a wet hairdo. Nude brown lip shade, smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, sharp contour, and glowing skin completed Sharvari's beauty picks.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, looked dapper in cool beige pants and a suit set. He wore a beige khadi blazer with notch lapel collars with matching straight fit pants.

An oversized off-white tank top completed the actor's attire. A clean beard, beaded necklace, a sleek long chain, a side-swept hairdo, and white lace-up sneakers complemented Siddhant's look.

Earlier, Sharvari and Siddhant had shared pictures from another shoot wearing beach-ready outfits. While Sharvari wore a tropical printed bralette and skirt set, Siddhant chose an all-black tank top and joggers.

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release in theatres on November 19. The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi.

