Watch: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Shadowboxing and quick run videos will inspire you to workout

If you are looking for some inspiration to hit the gym today, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's social media timeline has just the perfect solution for you. The actor, who announced his upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Gourav Adarsh, is known for following a healthy lifestyle. He even drops workout videos on social media to motivate fans. And Siddhant's latest videos of him practising Shadowboxing and going for a quick run will be inspiration enough to hit the gym today.

Taking to Instagram, Siddhant shared a video of him Shadowboxing on top of a terrace in Funchal, a city in Madeira Island, Portugal. The actor captioned his video, "Call me Yudi. #YudhRa." It is in reference to his upcoming project with Malavika Mohanan, which is called Yudhra. Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled for release in the summer of 2022.

Siddhant posted another clip on his Instagram stories in which he went on a run while being barechested. The Gully Boy actor captioned the post, "Spot me." It was a long shot clip in which he ran along the beach enjoying the early morning sun.

Take a look at both the posts:

Screenshot of Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram story.

Benefits:

Shadowboxing is a training method that accompanies martial arts, especially boxing. It is used as a warm-up to help gradually increase the heart rate and prepare the muscles for training. However, it is so much more than a warm-up exercise. Shadowboxing is considered a great full-body workout. It helps work the chest, shoulders, arms, and leg muscles. It also burns calories and is a great way for beginners to build up some muscle mass.

Running, on the other hand, is a simple, effective form of cardio exercise. It helps in building strong bones, as it is a weight-bearing workout. It also strengthens muscles, improves cardiovascular fitness, burns calories, and helps maintain a healthy weight.

