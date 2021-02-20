IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Siddhant Chaturvedi lays fitspiration while kickboxing, beast mode on for Yudhra
Siddhant Chaturvedi lays fitspiration while kickboxing, beast mode on for Yudhra(Instagram/siddhantchaturvedi)
Siddhant Chaturvedi lays fitspiration while kickboxing, beast mode on for Yudhra(Instagram/siddhantchaturvedi)
health

Siddhant Chaturvedi lays fitspiration while kickboxing, beast mode on for Yudhra

  • Looking like ‘a man at war’, Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a glimpse of his kickboxing workout as he geared up for Farhan Akhtar’s Yudhra and fitness enthusiasts are impressed. Here are some benefits of the exercise which will lure you to give it a try too
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:32 AM IST

Whipping up in shape for his next film that promises action, thrill and romance, Gully Boy-fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has left fans hooked over his beast mode for Yudhra. Looking like “a man at war”, Siddhant gave a glimpse of his kickboxing workout recently as he geared up for Farhan Akhtar’s Yudhra and fitness enthusiasts were left impressed.

From his acting chops to poetry depths, Siddhant has always left his 1.5 million followers on Instagram swooning and this weekend was no different as he served fitspiration. Taking to his social media handle, Siddhant shared a monochromic picture featuring him flaunting a bare torso as he donned only a pair of shorts and sweat it out before a punching box.

Caught in action while packing a few impressive punches, Siddhant was framed deep in focus and flexing his ripped arm muscles. He captioned the picture, “Manzil jitni upar hogi Ghutne utne phootengey

Thikaano pe ruk gaye agar...Toh peeche waale Lootengey. Isliye Chal Bhaag! (Higher the destination, deeper the wounds on knees. If you stop to rest, those behind will rob the opportunity. So come on, run!)” sic.

Here are some benefits of the exercise which will lure you to give it a try too:

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine and apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins. It also builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
siddhant chaturvedi fitspiration kickboxing farhan akhtar exercises workout workout goal gully boy fitness goals fitness inspiration fitness goal fitness bollywood fitness motivation
Close
Siddhant Chaturvedi lays fitspiration while kickboxing, beast mode on for Yudhra(Instagram/siddhantchaturvedi)
Siddhant Chaturvedi lays fitspiration while kickboxing, beast mode on for Yudhra(Instagram/siddhantchaturvedi)
health

Siddhant Chaturvedi lays fitspiration while kickboxing, beast mode on for Yudhra

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:32 AM IST
  • Looking like ‘a man at war’, Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a glimpse of his kickboxing workout as he geared up for Farhan Akhtar’s Yudhra and fitness enthusiasts are impressed. Here are some benefits of the exercise which will lure you to give it a try too
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study reveals increasing depression, anxiety, loneliness in college students(Unsplash)
Study reveals increasing depression, anxiety, loneliness in college students(Unsplash)
health

Depression and anxiety among college students continues to increase: Study

ANI, Boston (massachusetts)
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:17 AM IST
A new survey done on nearly 33,000 college students by a Boston University researcher shows that the number of people feeling lonely and showing symptoms of depression and anxiety continues to increase, now reaching its highest levels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
health

In fitness and in health: Tech offers a doomsday alternative

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:10 PM IST
To what extent can the digital world make up for the real, when it comes to fitness, and what are the downsides? Take a look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in high-risk professions take coronavirus vaccines even without proof they are safe for them.(Reuters)
Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in high-risk professions take coronavirus vaccines even without proof they are safe for them.(Reuters)
health

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women

Reuters, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have started an international study with 4,000 volunteers to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccine in healthy pregnant women, the companies said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The work is set to be published in the journal 'Nature Metabolism'.(Unsplash)
The work is set to be published in the journal 'Nature Metabolism'.(Unsplash)
health

Gut microbiome implicated in healthy aging, longevity

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:16 PM IST
A team of researchers and their collaborators have identified distinct signatures in the gut microbiome that are associated with either healthy or unhealthy aging trajectories, which in turn predict survival in a population of older individuals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: jayachandran)
health

A world of worry: Inside the industry anxiety boom

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Apps, games, stickers and web series are rushing to help you relax. But can you buy your way out of the sense of dread?
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I sniffed at lemons and perfumes around the house; both had lost their fragrance. It was strange and scary,” Jakhar says.
“I sniffed at lemons and perfumes around the house; both had lost their fragrance. It was strange and scary,” Jakhar says.
health

No flavours, odours, fragrances: What it’s like to live in a world without smell

By Cherylann Mollan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Divya Jakhar developed anosmia as one of the symptoms, and effects, of Covid-19. Meal times lost all meaning, and she felt disconnected from her body. Here’s her account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar (Instagram)
Neha Kakkar (Instagram)
health

Neha Kakkar opens up about her anxiety, body image issues

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Neha Kakkar recently opened up about her anxiety and body image issues that she faced even though everything else was going great in her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Menopause is associated with several physiological changes, including loss of skeletal muscle mass. However, the mechanisms underlying muscle wasting are not clear.(Pixabay)
Menopause is associated with several physiological changes, including loss of skeletal muscle mass. However, the mechanisms underlying muscle wasting are not clear.(Pixabay)
health

Potential mechanism underlying loss of muscle mass during menopause: Study

ANI, Helsinki [finland]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:16 AM IST
A new study conducted in collaboration between the universities of Minnesota and Jyvaskyla revealed that estrogen deficiency alters the microRNA signalling in skeletal muscle, which may activate signalling cascades leading to loss of muscle mass.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor shares belly dancing video(Instagram/ shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor shares belly dancing video(Instagram/ shanayakapoor02)
health

Shanaya Kapoor belly dancing to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie is a great core workout

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:52 AM IST
  • Belly dancing is a major part of Shanaya Kapoor's exercise routine and it seems like she really enjoys it as well. Belly dancing is a great core workout among other things and that is why it should be a part of your routine too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sheba Medical Center's findings compare with overall efficacy of around 95% in a two dose regimen 21 days apart for the shot developed with Germany's BioNTech.(Pixabay)
The Sheba Medical Center's findings compare with overall efficacy of around 95% in a two dose regimen 21 days apart for the shot developed with Germany's BioNTech.(Pixabay)
health

Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first shot

Reuters, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:34 AM IST
The first dose of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine is 85% effective, a study of healthcare workers at an Israeli hospital has found, potentially fuelling a debate over the recommended two-dose schedule as governments try to stretch out supplies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study reveals boys who play video games have lower depression risk(Unsplash)
Study reveals boys who play video games have lower depression risk(Unsplash)
health

Boys who play video games regularly are at lower risk of depression, says study

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:17 AM IST
According to the findings of a new study, 11-year-old boys who play video games are at a lower risk of developing depressive symptoms. The study also found that girls who spend a lot of time on social media might develop more depressive symptoms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings provide more insight into how long immunity lasts after infection, and also suggest that herd immunity may start to kick in earlier than widely believed. (Instagram)
The findings provide more insight into how long immunity lasts after infection, and also suggest that herd immunity may start to kick in earlier than widely believed. (Instagram)
health

Study at Ischgl ski resort finds lasting coronavirus immunity

Reuters, Vienna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:27 PM IST
A study of residents in the ski resort of Ischgl, the site of Austria's worst coronavirus outbreak, found that at least eight months after contracting the virus the vast majority of people remained immune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Johnson is due to set out a roadmap out of the lockdown, which began on January 5, on Monday, and has said that it will be a cautious and prudent approach.(Unsplash)
Johnson is due to set out a roadmap out of the lockdown, which began on January 5, on Monday, and has said that it will be a cautious and prudent approach.(Unsplash)
health

English lockdown reducing Covid-19 infections but prevalence still high: Study

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:05 PM IST
England's third national Covid-19 lockdown is helping to reduce infections, a study found on Thursday, but the prevalence of cases remains high as Prime Minister Boris Johnson eyes a cautious route to re-opening the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease.(Unsplash)
Researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease.(Unsplash)
health

Too much consumption of coffee can cause cardiovascular issues

ANI, Adelaide [australia]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST
While many people are addicted to coffee and can't let go of the adrenaline rush it gives to the sip their favourite version- long black, espresso, or latte, a new study has revealed that too much of coffee could be detrimental for your heart health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP