Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi up the style game in glam looks for new photoshoot

Bunty Aur Babli 2 actors Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been generating quite the buzz online with their back-to-back stunning photoshoots. Today, on November 6, the two stars took to their respective Instagram accounts to share images from a new shoot, sporting glamorous ensembles. They even garnered praise from netizens for their looks.

The photoshoot comes before Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, hits the theatres on November 19. Sharvari posted the photos on her page with the caption, "Kaam ho ya con, hum karte hain style se." As for Siddhant, he wrote, "Let the staring CONtest begin."

While Sharvari wore a bralette and printed shorts set, Siddhant chose a Breton-stripe shirt with pants. Their ensembles reminded us of the sea, sand and the sun. Scroll ahead to see their photos.

Sharvari wore a crochet style midriff-baring bralette with broad straps and a plunging U neckline. She teamed it with white hot pants replete with whimsical prints in orange, yellow, and red shades. Sitting barefoot, she accessorised her attire with a turquoise beaded chain and a gold anklet.

Siddhant, on the other hand, posed with Sharvari wearing a nautical printed navy and a white button-up shirt and white khadi pants with folded hems. He paired the ensemble with a beaded bracelet, layered necklace, rugged beard, and a sleek hairdo.

After Siddhant and Sharvari posted the images on the gram, it instantly garnered several likes and comments. Many netizens took to the comments section to shower the two stars with all the love. Katrina Kaif also reacted to the photos by dropping in several heart-eye emoticons.

Earlier, Siddhant and Sharvari had wished their fans a Happy Diwali by sharing pictures of themselves dressed in traditional outfits. Sharvari wore an embroidered lehenga set, and Siddhant wore a bright red kurta pyjama. They also posed with their co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji for another Diwali shoot.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release in theatres on November 19. The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi.

