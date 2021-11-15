Sharvari Wagh in fitted gold mini dress for Bigg Boss 15 looks like a glittering diva

Actor Sharvari Wagh's sartorial journey during the promotions of her upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan has been nothing but a delight to witness. The actor has kept her style playful, trendy, and elegant. Her latest outfit for her appearance on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 proves the same.

Sharvari appeared on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 along with her co-stars Rani and Siddhant to promote Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actor took to Instagram to share several pictures of her look for the event.

"In this case, all that glitters is definitely gold #BuntyAurBabli2 #19thNov #InCinemas last night on #bigboss15," Sharvari captioned her post. She wore a glittering sleeveless mini dress for the occasion. It is from the shelves of Indian designer Shehla Khan's label. Scroll ahead to see all the photos.

ALSO READ | Sharvari Wagh's 'Babli as Barbie' look in little black dress steals hearts

Sharvari's gold dress comes with a halter neckline that extends into a backless detail with criss-cross straps. The figure-hugging ensemble also featured a mini length, floral applique work, a plunging neckline, and thread embroidery all over the skirt.

The 25-year-old star wore the dress with black and white printed Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps that came adorned with ruffles on the straps. She also accessorised the embroidered dress with dangling earrings, rings, and hairpins on centre-parted open tresses.

Sharvari went for nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, mascara-laden lashes and sharp contour for her glam. Additionally, her photos received several likes and comments from netizens, who called her 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous.'

Earlier, Sharvari had shared another set of pictures of herself wearing a bright pink bralette top and high-waisted pants set. Open tresses, layered chains and minimal make-up glammed up the look. She captioned the post, "From dancing on 'You are my Soniya' [to] 'Sohniye Heeriye, mere naal coochie coo #LuvJu' #BuntyAurBabli2 #19thNov #InCinemas."

See the post here:

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release in theatres on November 19. The film, directed by Shaad Ali and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter