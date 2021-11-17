Bunty Aur Babli 2 actors Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi are a sizzling duo in all-white look

Ever since their upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 was announced, actors Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi have more than once left the internet in a tizzy with their sizzling photoshoots. As the film nears its release on November 19, the stars are doing it again with a jaw-dropping shoot in all-white ensembles.

Sharvari and Siddhant took to their respective Instagram pages today to share charming photos of themselves from a photoshoot. While Sharvari captioned the post, "Just some white lies with Bunty," Siddhant wrote, "Lights, camera, CON! #BuntyAurBabli2 coming to you this Friday. See you in cinemas November 19 onwards."

The two stars twinned in chic white outfits for the clicks. Sharvari looked magical in a matching collared shirt and skirt set teamed with a bralette. As for Siddhant, he made a fashionable statement in a simple shirt and pants set. Scroll ahead to see their photos.

ALSO READ | Sharvari Wagh in fitted gold mini dress for Bigg Boss 15 is a glittering diva

Sharvari's look for the shoot included a collared button-down featuring double-breasted pockets and long sleeves with folded cuffs. She left it open on the front and tied the hems in a knot, revealing a chic black bralette adorned with lacework. A thigh-high slit skirt completed the look.

The 25-year-old actor styled the dress with strappy peep-toe sandals and a multi-coloured beaded choker. Glossy nude lipstick, glowing skin, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek eyebrows rounded off the glam.

As for Siddhant, the actor looked incredible in a white round neck full-sleeved shirt and grey pants. He accessorised the attire with white sneakers and a metallic chain. A well-groomed beard and back-swept hairdo completed the look.

The two stars have been sharing several images from their promotional photoshoots before the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2. Here's a look at some of them:

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release on November 19. The film, backed by Yash Raj Films, also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter