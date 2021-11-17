Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Bunty Aur Babli 2 actors Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi are a sizzling duo in all-white look
  • Bunty Aur Babli 2 actors Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi are a sizzling duo in chic all-white ensembles they wore for a new shoot. Their film will release on November 19.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 01:55 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Ever since their upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 was announced, actors Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi have more than once left the internet in a tizzy with their sizzling photoshoots. As the film nears its release on November 19, the stars are doing it again with a jaw-dropping shoot in all-white ensembles.

Sharvari and Siddhant took to their respective Instagram pages today to share charming photos of themselves from a photoshoot. While Sharvari captioned the post, "Just some white lies with Bunty," Siddhant wrote, "Lights, camera, CON! #BuntyAurBabli2 coming to you this Friday. See you in cinemas November 19 onwards."

The two stars twinned in chic white outfits for the clicks. Sharvari looked magical in a matching collared shirt and skirt set teamed with a bralette. As for Siddhant, he made a fashionable statement in a simple shirt and pants set. Scroll ahead to see their photos.

+

ALSO READ | Sharvari Wagh in fitted gold mini dress for Bigg Boss 15 is a glittering diva

Sharvari's look for the shoot included a collared button-down featuring double-breasted pockets and long sleeves with folded cuffs. She left it open on the front and tied the hems in a knot, revealing a chic black bralette adorned with lacework. A thigh-high slit skirt completed the look. 

The 25-year-old actor styled the dress with strappy peep-toe sandals and a multi-coloured beaded choker. Glossy nude lipstick, glowing skin, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek eyebrows rounded off the glam.

+

As for Siddhant, the actor looked incredible in a white round neck full-sleeved shirt and grey pants. He accessorised the attire with white sneakers and a metallic chain. A well-groomed beard and back-swept hairdo completed the look.

The two stars have been sharing several images from their promotional photoshoots before the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2. Here's a look at some of them:

+
+

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release on November 19. The film, backed by Yash Raj Films, also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Topics
siddhant chaturvedi bunty aur babli
Story Saved
