Sharvari Wagh is gorgeous in co-ord bralette and pants for new pics, Isabelle Kaif loves it

Actor Sharvari Wagh, who just made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, has shown her sartorial prowess in the past. The star donned some incredible looks - colour-blocked suits, breezy dresses and ethnic wear - while promoting her film, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Now, she is making a case for the celebrity-favourite co-ord style in a chic printed ensemble.

Sharvari took to Instagram to share several photos of herself wearing a coordinated bralette and pants set with a matching cape. She captioned the post, "Bringing to you, your daily dose of greens."

The ensemble is from ace-designer Anamika Khanna's AK-OK collection. Scroll ahead to see Sharvari's entire look and find out how she styled it.

Sharvari's co-ord ensemble features a lime green cropped bralette adorned with black and white butterfly applique work on the torso. She flaunted her toned midriff in the short blouse that was replete with asymmetric print patterns in various shades of black and green.

High-waisted tapered pants in lime green shade decorated with the same asymmetric pattern completed Sharvari's ensemble. She also draped a floor-grazing georgette cape featuring matching print and floral designs on her shoulders.

Minimal accessories, including gold peep-toe strappy heels and gold hoop earrings, allowed Sharvari's printed attire to be the centre of attention.

A centre-parted sleek ponytail, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, sleek eyeliner, blush pink lip shade, and subtle highlighter rounded off the glam picks.

After Sharvari shared the photos on her gram, the post garnered several likes and comments. Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif also complimented her look. She wrote, "Love [heart eye emoticon]," to which Sharvari replied with a heart. Another user commented, "Looking gorgeous and beautiful."

Meanwhile, directed by Varun V Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 released in theatres on November 19.

