Sharvari Wagh serves a smoking hot look in backless mini slip dress, fan calls her 'hot': See pics inside

Actor Sharvari Wagh may be a film old in the industry, but the actor has made an indelible mark with her sartorial choices. A look at her Instagram page, and you will know what we mean. Sharvari's wardrobe is replete with outfits that leave her fans swooning, from printed summer dresses to red-carpet-ready gowns to coordinated sets. Her recent photoshoot in a beige slip dress is one such look and is all about sultry summer fashion. Don't forget to bookmark it for your collection.

On Monday, Sharvari took to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself from a photoshoot. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 star chose a beige satin slip dress for the clicks. She captioned the post, "Fluent in Satin." Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai styled the actor's look. Scroll ahead to take a glimpse at Sharvari's photos. (Also Read: Sharvari Wagh owns the sultry red carpet look in black one-shoulder gown)

Coming to Sharvari's slip dress, it is made from silk satin fabric and comes in a champagne beige shade with a short hem length flaunting the star's long legs. The ensemble also features barely-there spaghetti straps, a plunging cowl neckline, a figure-skimming silhouette, bare back detail, and frayed borders.

Sharvari took the elegance quotient of her look up by a notch by going sans any accessories and keeping things simply chic. She just wore a pair of statement rings on her hands. (Also Read: Sharvari Wagh turns up the heat in orange slip dress feat risqué thigh-slit)

In the end, the star glammed up the ensemble with side-parted open tresses styled in soft romantic curls, nude pink lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, on-fleek brows, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter.

After Sharvari posted the photos, it garnered several likes from her followers. Many of her fans dropped hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section. One user reacted to the post and wrote, "Nice pic Queen." Another wrote, "Super sexy."

See some of the comments:

Comments on the post shared by Sharvari.

Meanwhile, slip dresses are a celebrity-favourite summer staple, and Sharvari's look proves why. They are fuss-free and elegant. So, take cues from the star and style it with minimal aesthetics or go for a bold vibe with dark lip shade and standout accessories.

What do you think of Sharvari's look?