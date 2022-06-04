Nora Fatehi steals the spotlight at the IIFA Awards 2022 in shimmery blue thigh-slit gown: See pics and videos

The biggest names in Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and more, took to the green carpet last night at the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards 2022. Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi was also among the list of celebrities who attended the star-studded event and walked the green carpet dressed in breathtaking looks. The Dilbar Girl chose a shimmery blue gown for the special night and stole the spotlight with her glamorous look. One can always expect Nora to come through when she takes to the red carpet. And she did so impeccably during the IIFA Awards.

On Friday, Nora and several other celebrities attended the IIFA Awards 2022. The actor slipped into an embellished blue gown for the occasion and made heads turn with her sultry elegance. Many fan pages posted Nora's pictures and videos on their social media pages. Scroll ahead to take a look. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi takes over Abu Dhabi during IIFA awards event in see-through top and mini skirt set: See pics, video)

Coming to the design details, Nora chose a cerulean blue gown for the night. It features a plunging sweetheart neckline flaunting Nora's décolletage, thin straps to hold the dress together, lines of shimmering silver and blue sequin embellishments all over the outfit, a risqué thigh-high slit on the front and a floor-sweeping hem.

Nora teamed the gorgeous gown with minimal accessories matching the silver diamantes decked on it. She went for an elegant choker necklace, matching bracelet, shimmering ear studs, statement rings and pointed pumps with killer heels.

In the end, Nora chose a ruby-hued lip shade, bold black winged eyeliner, shimmering silver eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A side-parted open hairdo styled with softly curled ends completed Nora's IIFA Awards look.

Meanwhile, IIFA Awards 2022 is being held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from June 2 to June 4. Several celebrities arrived in the country to attend the awards, including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Divya Khosla Kumar.