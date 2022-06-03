Nora Fatehi takes over Abu Dhabi during IIFA awards event in see-through top and mini skirt set: See pics, video

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi is among a host of celebrities attending the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards taking place in Abu Dhabi. The star stepped out in the United Arab Emirates capital yesterday to appear at a press conference for the award ceremony. And soon, her pictures and videos from the event started going viral on social media. Nora's fan accounts posted several snippets from the occasion and praised the star's glam look. She had slipped into a see-through top and printed mini skirt set paired with a matching printed jacket and heeled boots.

On Thursday, Nora stepped out in Abu Dhabi to attend a press conference for the IIFA awards with many other Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Riteish Deshmukh, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff. The star slipped into a printed co-ord jacket-mini skirt set layered with a see-through top for the occasion. Scroll ahead to see Nora's look from the event. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi arrives in Abu Dhabi for IIFA awards, oozes elegance in floral midi dress: Check out pics and videos)

Nora's ensemble is from the shelves of luxury label Fendi and comes adorned with the Fendi logo done in their signature dark brown and black shade. The jacket features a cropped hem length, collared neckline, open front, gold-toned ornate buttons, long sleeves, padded shoulders, black leather lining on the borders, and a tailored fit.

Nora layered the jacket over a see-through black bodysuit with a round neckline, worn over a black bralette with a plunging V neckline. A mini skirt adorned with the same Fendi print, featuring a thigh-high slit on the front, oversized safety pin embellishment, and a cropped hem length rounded off the get-up.

Nora styled the printed ensemble with striking accessories, including see-through stockings, a black patterned leather top-handle mini bag, layered gold chain, hoop earrings, statement rings and knee-high pointed high heel boots adorned with the Fendi logo print and gold embellishments.

In the end, Nora chose winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, her signature blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring and beaming highlighter to complete the glam picks. A sleek half-tied high ponytail completed the star's hairdo.

What do you think of Nora's ensemble?