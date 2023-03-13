Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur set the ramp on fire as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp last night at the Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), grand finale. The rumoured couple closed the show for Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra. Manish showcased his latest collection Diffuse, for which he dressed Ananya and Aditya in stylish ensembles. While Ananya chose a strapless bodycon gown and coordinated floor-sweeping jacket, Aditya complemented her in a black suit. The two stars served a fierce walk on the ramp and even posed together for the paparazzi. Check out all the pictures and videos inside.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur at the LFW 2023

On Sunday night, Manish Malhotra showcased his latest collection Diffuse at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur turned muse for the designer and closed his show in outfits from his new line. The official account of Lakme Fashion Week posted videos and pictures from their ramp walk on Instagram. Manish also shared a portrait of the two actors serving a sizzling pose for the camera. The designer celebrated one year of Diffuse with his collection which aims to redefine the rules of fashion with new-age prints representing individuality, non-binary, fluidity and androgynous styles.

Regarding Ananya Panday's outfit, she chose a coordinated dress and a cape jacket. Ananya's dress features a strapless neckline with a keyhole bust cut-out, black and white check print, red and silver tassel embellishments, a risqué thigh-high slit, and a bodycon silhouette highlighting her frame.

Ananya teamed the gown with a matching cape jacket featuring a black and white check print and splatter red polka pattern, notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, a floor-sweeping train, and an open front. Combat boots, statement earrings, bold red lip shade, winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, centre-parted open tresses, on-fleek base, and darkened brows completed the glam picks.

Aditya Roy Kapur complemented his rumoured girlfriend in a striking black suit featuring a blazer, shirt and pants. While the printed jacket features notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, an open front and padded shoulders, the matching shirt had button closures, a collared neckline and a fitted silhouette. Black straight-fitted pants completed the outfit.

Lastly, Aditya chose black dress shoes, statement rings, a dainty hoop earring, a clean-shaven look, dewy skin, and a back-swept hairdo to round it off. What do you think of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's showstopper looks from the ramp?