Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra serve airport fashion goals in stylish casual outfits, leaves fans swooning. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood's most adorable couple, served up some major fashion inspiration when the stylish duo were spotted outside Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. Whenever the lovebirds are spotted together, they make sure to inspire with their chic looks. The gorgeous couple arrived holding hands and looking happy and radiant as they embarked on their holiday ahead of their first Karwa Chauth celebrations. Kiara likes to keep her outfits stylish yet comfortable and often wears trendy trousers and crop tops, while Sidharth's vibe is basic and minimal when it comes to fashion and likes to keep his look understated. While we wait for their holiday snaps, let's take some fashion notes from their airport look. (Also read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's effortlessly stylish date night looks take the internet by storm. Watch ) Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra served airport fashion goals in chic outfits(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra stun in chic casual outfits

When it comes to slaying airport fashion goals, Kiara Advani rules the style charts. The actress with her latest look showed us how to rock minimalist chic like a pro. For her glamorous look, Kiara chose a white corset-style top with a square neckline and fitted bodice. She teamed it with a pair of light blue, loose-fitting trousers. Kiara completed her stylish look with a matching pair of flats, a denim cap and a boho-style tote bag. Her minimal make-up look included nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, blushed cheeks, pink-tinted lips and open blow-dried lush locks to complement her look.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was all comfortable in a grey full-sleeved sweatshirt and matching grey straight-fit trousers. He completed his look with a pair of blue-tinted aviator sunglasses and bright blue sneakers. With gelled hair and a perfectly groomed beard, Sidharth completed his dapper look.

As soon as their videos and pictures from the flight went viral, their fans couldn't keep their cool and flooded their post with tons of likes and comments, praising and complimenting them. One fan wrote: "Couple Goals" while others commented: "Queen and King of Bollywood". We can't wait to see what their holiday look will be like.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!