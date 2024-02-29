Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: Radhika dazzles in a Sabyasachi suit as they perform Anna Seva

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, are all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. The couple kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar recently. On Wednesday, the couple participated in the long-standing tradition of Anna Seva started by the Ambani family. Radhika and Anant wore traditional outfits for the ceremony. While Radhika looked absolutely gorgeous in a multi-coloured salwar-kameez set, Anant complemented his to-be-wife in red silk-kurta pants and a matching embroidered Nehru jacket. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant participate in Anna Seva. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant, in a Sabyasachi suit, participates in Anna Seva with Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani participated in the Anna Seva tradition of the Ambani family, along with their family members, including Mukesh Ambani. Radhika's salwar-kameez set for the occasion is from the shelves of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's eponymous label. It comes in double-toned hues of orange and rani pink shades. She accessorised the heavily embellished ensemble with heritage gold jewellery pieces, including Chandbalis, kadhas adorned with jhumkis, and statement rings.

The Sabyasachi suit set features a rani pink and orange-hued kurta featuring a round neckline, full-length sleeves, delicate gold embroidery, sequin embellishments, gota patti work, and floral thread work. She styled it with matching rani pink flared palazzo pants and an orange net dupatta decked in gold gota patti work and sequins. Lastly, Radhika opted for centre-parted loose locks, subtle shimmering eye shadow, glossy berry lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, a dainty bindi, and darkened brows for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, the Anna Seva benefited 51,000 local residents and will continue for the next few days in villages in and around Jamnagar. During the anna Seva, traditional Gujarati dinner items were served. Apart from Radhika and Anant, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Radhika's parents also served food to the community.

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Anant Ambani revealed the reason behind choosing Jamnagar as his wedding location. He said, "I have grown up here, and it's my good fortune that we could plan the celebration here. This is my dadi's janmbhoomi and my dada and papa's karmbhoomi. And this is my home. My father often says that this is my dada's sasural (in-laws' house), and hence we are celebrating here. I also believe I am from Jamnagar."