Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Janhvi Kapoor arrives at Jamnagar for pre-wedding festivities; slays airport look

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, will soon tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in a big fat Indian wedding. Before the big day, the couple is hosting pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, - with their friends and family in attendance. Many celebrities will also reportedly arrive in Jamnagar to attend the celebrations. Recently, the paparazzi captured Janhvi Kapoor outside the Jamnagar airport as she arrived in the city to be a part of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations. Janhvi Kapoor arrives at Jamnagar for pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor slays her airport look as she arrives for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

The paparazzi captured Janhvi Kapoor outside the airport on Tuesday as she arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. They shared videos of Janhvi exiting the arrival gates and greeting the media. The clips show the actor dressed in comfy attire, slaying the less is more airport look aesthetic. She wore a beige crop top and navy blue jogger pants, styled with minimal accessories and makeup picks. Scroll through to read our detailed description of her airport look and steal some tips to build your own wardrobe.

Janhvi's beige-coloured sleeveless cropped top features a ribbed design, a round neckline, a fitted silhouette hugging her frame and a midriff-exposing short hem length. Embracing the blue and beige neutral colour palette, she paired it with navy blue jogger pants featuring an elastic waistband with ribbon ties, side and back pockets, a relaxed fitting, and a flared hem.

Janhvi styled the airport fit with minimal additions, including brown suede loafers, a printed beige stole, gemstone-adorned dainty earrings, sunglasses, and a Hermes Birkin bag in a taupe brown shade, which she carried on her shoulders. Lastly, the actor chose a no-makeup look to complement her airport ensemble. She wore her tresses in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, and chose feathered brows, terracotta blush on the cheeks, and nude pink lip shade for the glam picks.